MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) –Berkeley County is making a transition in its sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Tom Young has stepped in for Sheriff Nathan Harmon who is resigning as part of a plea deal with prosecutors over his role in a State Police investigation into a traffic accident earlier this year involving his daughter.

The County Council is expected to choose a permanent replacement to fill the office by the middle of January.

As for public concerns about the transition?

“The new sheriff will put more emphasis on local petty crimes; people are still speeding through downtown and in the evening you can walk down King Street and see drug addicts.,” said Thomas Pack, who lives in Berkeley County.

In addition to law enforcement, the Berkeley County Sheriff manages the tax collection office, animal control, and the day report center for those on probation.