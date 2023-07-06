SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Locals are determined to keep Shepherdstown, W.Va. feeling like a step back in time.

Construction plans to preserve the history of Morgan’s Grove Park, just south of Shepherdstown, is underway.

“We’re preserving a historic piece of history for Shepherdstown and we don’t want to forget our history,” John Loeffler with the Shepherdstown Rotary Club, said.

The park has roots in both the Revolutionary and Civil War eras, before West Virginia became a state.

“After World War II, our community club bought this for all of $2,000,” Mike Austin, president of the Shepherdstown Community Club, said. “It’s a 25-acre park which we maintain for the community.”

An aging stone structure on the grounds has served as a community tavern and military outpost. Restoring the building is the first focus of the project with significant structural repairs planned.

“Part of the vista here is the old spring house that we are trying to preserve as authentically as we can for future generations,” Austin said.

He said he is mindful of the racial divisions that marked the mid-19th century here.

“You know, this was the era of the John Brown raid and we want to recognize the progress Black families have made and their huge contributions to our history,” Austin said.

Contractor Charlie Smith will be the lead on making repairs to the spring house and improvements to the entire landscape are also on the drawing board.

“If we don’t preserve our history now, our children and grandchildren won’t be able to look back at things,” Smith said. “Everything you do to improve the quality of the water and improve the quality of the buildings, that improves the quality of life.”

The community partners hope to complete their project in three years.