MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — In West Virginia, when law enforcement confiscates guns in a crime, the weapons are sold at an auction to qualified buyers.

This has generated the state more than $90,000 this past year, which has then been shared by 19 local law enforcement agencies.

State Treasurer Riley Moore manages the distribution of these dollars.

“This initiative is a great win,” said Moore. “Whether the guns are taken from drug dealers after closed cases are adjudicated, we take the firearms and instead of destroying them, we auction them off and the proceeds go back to police departments.”

Of the 19 law enforcement agencies, Berkeley County’s sheriff’s office got the biggest share, more than $10,000.