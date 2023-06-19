CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Office of Gov. Jim Justice told 13 News they are not under investigation for the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes following a CBS News report that said they are.

The “Do it for Babydog” lottery was launched by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was to encourage people to get their vaccinations by entering their names in a sweepstakes. People could win trucks, boats scholarships or cash.

CBS News launched an investigation after learning the governor’s office received a subpoena for lottery-related records from the federal government.

To many people, the lottery was fun, that is until they got a tax bill for prizes they won. One pick-up truck winner was stunned when she received a $20,000 tax bill from the state.

“I said, ‘The next time someone says you win, I’m going to say keep it’,” Grace Fowler, one of the sweepstakes winners, told CBS News.

We called the governor’s office Monday and they are refuting the CBS News report. “At no time have we ever been made aware that the governor’s office was under investigation. No one in any qualified agency has said we were under investigation,” according to Chief of Staff Brian Abraham.

He said the governor’s office received one subpoena concerning the value of a car given away as a prize, and the U.S. Attorney’s office cleared the governor’s office of any wrongdoing.

In all, West Virginia spent nearly $21 million on the lottery prizes, compared to $13 million in Ohio, and $4 million in Maryland, states with significantly larger populations.