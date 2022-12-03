CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and Helping Hands Home Improvement companies that he never completed. He pleaded guilty to Wire Fraud in May for falsely advertising his business on social media, claiming to be a contractor when he was not.

In total, Glaspell defrauded 70 customers from West Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia. In addition to his 120-month sentence, the judge also ordered that Glaspell pay $593,009.05 in restitution.

Glaspell’s victims were in Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio,

Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Wetzel counties in West Virginia as well as Washington and Fayette counties in Pennsylvania.