Close up of coin operated binoculars or telescope at Coopers Rock State park near Morgantown in fall colors

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite the fact that Coopers Rock State Forest’s access road is about to open for the spring, the bridge that gives people access to the main overlook, and the rock itself, will not be opening.

According to West Virginia State Parks, the pedestrian bridge will be “closed and off-limits to the public until further notice.” The release said that the bridge needs “structural repairs” but did not say whether repair plans were in the works.

“We ask that all visitors heed the closure notice and respect any barricades,” it said.

Coopers Rock pedestrian bridge (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

On the county line between Monongalia and Preston counties, Coopers Rock is a popular outdoor destination for Morgantown residents and WVU students. One of the main draws of the rock is that you get an incredible experience and view within a few hundred feet of the parking lot.

The Raven Rocks offer a similar view as the main overlook, but visiting requires a “moderately challenging” 2.1-mile out-and-back hike. The hike is dog and kid-friendly, according to AllTrails, and takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

Campsites at Coopers Rock are scheduled to open the first week of April.