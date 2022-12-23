Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Webster County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #50

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Greenbrier County

– Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #25

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hancock County

– Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #15

Canva

#34. Wood County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #20

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#34. Ohio County

– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #4

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Nicholas County

– Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #40

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Berkeley County

– Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #6

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Barbour County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #21

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hampshire County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #29

OZinOH // Flickr

#28. Wetzel County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #33

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Harrison County

– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #14

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pocahontas County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #9

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hardy County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #31

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #19

Canva

#23. Tucker County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #11

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mineral County

– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #10

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marion County

– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #28

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marshall County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #16

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#20. Brooke County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #8

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Taylor County

– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #38

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jackson County

– Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #12

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ritchie County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #27

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Putnam County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #2

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Braxton County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #42

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Preston County

– Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #24

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Randolph County

– Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #11

— Quality of life rank: #22

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wirt County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #31

— Quality of life rank: #43

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Calhoun County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #48

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Monroe County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #7

— Quality of life rank: #13

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grant County

– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #32

Canva

#8. Pleasants County

– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #2

— Quality of life rank: #5

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pendleton County

– Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #26

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gilmer County

– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Length of life rank: #4

— Quality of life rank: #7

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#5. Tyler County

– Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #23

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #1

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Upshur County

– Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (3.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #3

— Quality of life rank: #17

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Monongalia County

– Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (5.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

— Length of life rank: #1

— Quality of life rank: #3

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Doddridge County

– Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (5.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #18