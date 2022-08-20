There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

#55. Doddridge County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.0%

– Average commute time: 30.8 minutes

— 4.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (10.8%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (9.5%)

#54. Ohio County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Average commute time: 19.9 minutes

— 6.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (4.9%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (4.9%)

#53. Wood County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— 6.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.6%)

#52. Jackson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes

— 1.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.6%)

#51. Kanawha County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Average commute time: 21.4 minutes

— 4.7 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (3.0%), public transportation (2.3%), worked from home (4.6%)

#50. Monongalia County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Average commute time: 21.3 minutes

— 4.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.4%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (6.2%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (7.3%)

#49. Hancock County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.1%

– Average commute time: 23.8 minutes

— 2.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (6.0%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (3.9%)

#48. Cabell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Average commute time: 21.3 minutes

— 4.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (3.2%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (5.0%)

#47. Brooke County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Average commute time: 23.8 minutes

— 2.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (4.4%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.6%)

#46. Pleasants County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Average commute time: 25.7 minutes

— 0.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

#45. Pocahontas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Average commute time: 23.9 minutes

— 2.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.7%), carpooled (12.9%), walked to work (4.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (8.1%)

#44. Marion County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Average commute time: 24.1 minutes

— 2.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (3.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.7%)

#43. Mercer County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— 4.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.2%)

#42. Grant County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Average commute time: 22.6 minutes

— 3.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (3.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.1%)

#41. Greenbrier County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Average commute time: 24.3 minutes

— 1.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (12.1%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.6%)

#40. Putnam County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes

— 1.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.1%)

#39. Taylor County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Average commute time: 27.5 minutes

— 1.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 62.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (7.7%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

#38. Harrison County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Average commute time: 22.8 minutes

— 3.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (2.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.0%)

#37. Wyoming County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 18.0%

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes

— 3.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (8.2%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.1%)

#36. Ritchie County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.6%

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes

— 1.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.0%)

#35. Raleigh County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.8%

– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes

— 2.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 14.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.6%)

#34. Upshur County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%

– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes

— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (5.4%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.7%)

#33. Mason County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.4%

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— 1.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.8%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.3%)

#32. Hardy County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.6%

– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes

— 2.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.0%), carpooled (15.1%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.0%)

#31. Gilmer County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 19.9%

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— 2.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (7.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.3%)

#30. Boone County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 15.4%

– Average commute time: 34 minutes

— 7.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (7.7%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.9%)

#29. Barbour County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.9%

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— 1.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (7.7%), walked to work (3.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.5%)

#28. Marshall County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes

— 0.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.7%)

#27. Fayette County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes

— 5.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.5%)

#26. Preston County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 14.4%

– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes

— 5.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (13.2%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (5.2%)

#25. Wayne County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.8%

– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes

— 1.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.2%)

#24. Lewis County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.2%

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— 2.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.6%)

#23. Logan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.4%

– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes

— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.8%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.5%)

#22. Randolph County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.1%

– Average commute time: 23.8 minutes

— 2.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 14.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (3.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.9%)

#21. Pendleton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 20.4%

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes

— 6.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.9%), carpooled (14.0%), walked to work (3.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.1%)

#20. Monroe County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 20.6%

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes

— 8.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (12.7%), walked to work (4.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.2%)

#19. Tyler County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.3%

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— 2.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (5.0%), walked to work (4.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.2%)

#18. Wetzel County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.6%

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— 1.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (4.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.5%)

#17. McDowell County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.7%

– Average commute time: 32.5 minutes

— 6.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.0%), carpooled (7.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.8%)

#16. Lincoln County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.9%

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

— 8.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (4.3%), walked to work (3.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.5%)

#15. Mineral County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.1%

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes

— 1.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.0%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (4.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.7%)

#14. Tucker County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.2%

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes

— 1.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.1%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.8%)

#13. Summers County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 9.9%

– Average commute time: 30.5 minutes

— 4.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (6.8%), walked to work (5.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.3%)

#12. Roane County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.2%

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes

— 8.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (8.9%)

#11. Webster County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.0%

– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes

— 4.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 33.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (14.8%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.0%)

#10. Braxton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.3%

– Average commute time: 30.1 minutes

— 4.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (5.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)

#9. Morgan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 23.0%

– Average commute time: 38.8 minutes

— 12.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.9%)

#8. Wirt County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.8%

– Average commute time: 36.8 minutes

— 10.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (5.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (11.3%)

#7. Berkeley County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.1%

– Average commute time: 30.8 minutes

— 4.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.9%)

#6. Mingo County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.5%

– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes

— 5.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (10.9%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)

#5. Hampshire County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 17.7%

– Average commute time: 38.5 minutes

— 12.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.0%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

#4. Jefferson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 24.2%

– Average commute time: 36.7 minutes

— 10.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (7.6%)

#3. Clay County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 25.8%

– Average commute time: 43 minutes

— 16.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.3%), carpooled (19.0%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (0.9%)

#2. Calhoun County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 14.6%

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

— 7.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (12.2%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (1.0%)

#1. Nicholas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 18.4%

– Average commute time: 33.1 minutes

— 7.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (3.0%)