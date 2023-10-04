MARTINSBURG, Wv. (DC News Now) — Horizon Goodwill is known for helping its surrounding communities, but now they are taking it one step further with their quarterly Cut, Cloth, Work event where people can go through a one-stop shop towards employment.

“It’s really important that we host an event like this of this nature so that we can really help job seekers find employment and connect them to the resources they need,” Director of Workforce Development Terri Foote said.

The resources provided have made all the difference for people like Damien Geisel.

“I was downhill a lot and I kind of got into a predicament and went to jail and then after that, I got out of jail and had nowhere else to go,” Geisel said.

The Cut, Cloth, Work event gives participants a haircut, clothes and a sit-down one-on-one interview with potential employers.

“Having an event like this, we can offer a lot of services for clothing and free haircuts,” Foote explained. “It’s just really good that we can just offer it and kind of like a one-stop shop and it’s really about a partnership, collaboration, and bringing those two together.”

“I’m super grateful for doing what they’re doing for me because, at one point, I didn’t have this at all,” Geisel said.

With the help of Horizon Goodwill, Geisel found a new home and a new job.

“They put you in a house and they help you find a job, they help you get back on your feet, they can help you with a lot of things,” Geisel said. “There’s a lot that you can get and I’m so grateful for it.”

Horizon Goodwill will also be hosting another Cut, Cloth, Work event in Front Royal Virginia.