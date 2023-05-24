CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — One of the most famous comedians of all-time is making his way to the Mountain State very soon.

Dave Chappelle will be coming to Charleston’s Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, May 31, according to a release.

Chappelle, the star and creator of “Chappelle’s Show”, won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. He has earned more than 30 nominations and awards for his work throughout his career. From 2018 to 2020, Chappelle also took home hardware for the Grammy’s Best Comedy Album.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. and can be purchased through TicketMaster.com or at the Coliseum Box Office.

