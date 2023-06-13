CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A familiar face to people in Raleigh County was just named the new Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC).

David Price, the former Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools, will be replacing Bernie Dolan in July after Dolan retires on June 30, 2023.

Price, a Boone County native, has served in school systems across West Virginia for nearly 40 years. Before leading all of Raleigh County Schools, he played different roles within the the Boone County school system, ranging from a coach and teacher to becoming a Principal.

Price has served on the Executive Committee for the WVSSAC, while also being the Superintendent Representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review for the past five years.

Price is also a member of the West Virginia Coaches Association.

His experience, training, and knowledge, combined with his proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and lead initiatives, will help build on the past success of the WVSSAC and deliver a promising future for the student-athletes of West Virginia. WVSSAC Statement

Price will officially begin the full duties of the Executive Director on July 1, 2023.