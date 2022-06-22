Responders putting out the structure fire at the residence in West Milford. (Nutter Fort VFD Photo)

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The identities of the two people who were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Harrison County last week were released Wednesday, and deputies say they were shot before the fire.

The deaths of Chasity C. Romeo, 33, and Corey S. Snider, 43, both of Lost Creek are being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as homicides. They were found dead inside their Good Hope Pike home on Sunday, June 12 after the fire was reported on Saturday, June 11.

Sheriff Robert Matheny said investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the general public.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the homicide is being investigated by the Harrison County Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force.

In December of 2020, Chasity Romeo and Corey Snider were arrested in a White Hall hotel room after officers said they were found with “multiple types” of narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead detective Deputy A. C. Vernon at 304-423-7700.