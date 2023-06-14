CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although eels are commonly associated with the ocean, West Virginia is actually a temporary home to American eels in several watersheds.

Eels can be found in the 100,000 acres of forest land in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, according to the Monongahela National Forest. They are also found in the Gulf of Mexico Watershed, according to an archived West Virginia University research update from 2007.

Although West Virginia is only considered a temporary home to American eels, eels can spend most of their lives here. American eels are born in the Sargasso Sea, a region of the Atlantic Ocean.

From there, the eels spend the first year of their lives getting back to land and then go upstream from the Chesapeake Bay and the Gulf of Mexico to as far north as the Great Lakes. After living out most of their lives in American freshwater rivers, the eels then return to the ocean to spawn at the end of their lives, which is sometimes as long as 20 years.

(WVU Today) (WVU Today)

Where Are They?

In West Virginia, eels in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed can be found in the Potomac River in the Eastern Panhandle and its tributaries, such as the Shenandoah River. In that watershed, they can extend as far inland as Preston and Pocahontas counties, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

In the Gulf of Mexico Watershed, American eels travel up the Mississippi River into the Ohio River and its tributaries. They can be found as far east as the Elk River in Braxton County and the Gauley River in Greenbrier County, according to the USGS.

Where American eels live in the U.S. (Courtesy: USGS)

The West Virginia watersheds that do not have eels, according to the USGS, include those in Region 2—Dunkard, Monongahela, West Fork, Tygart Valley and Cheat—and Region 5—Guyandotte, Tug Fork and Big Sandy—by the Department of Environment Protection’s (DEP) watershed atlas.

What Do They Look Like?

Although American eels are often described as “snake-like,” they are actually fish. They are dark brown with faded yellow sides, though the females are usually lighter. Females can get as large as four feet and males 1.5 feet, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Eels can be distinguished from snakes in the water by the way they move; water snakes look like ropes when they swim, but eels look more like ribbons.

Eels can be aggressive if hooked when fishing, but in general, they are harmless and nonvenomous if they bite you.