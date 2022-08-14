MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies said the driver accused of hitting five people at the Mason County Fair was driving under the influence.

Investigators said Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two senior citizens and three children around 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. One child was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital and then to Morgantown for further treatment.

Upon completion of the investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police, Sturgeon was charged with DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury.