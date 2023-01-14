KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said.

The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville Fire Department (SFD).

KCSO said the driver went off the interstate and through the grassy median. The vehicle then “went under the interstate bridge” before it stopped in the creek, authorities said.

According to KCSO, crews had to free the driver, who was the only occupant. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, KCSO said.

Authorities do not know the man’s condition at this time.

SFD said the road was closed for several hours while they cleared the scene. There were no other vehicles involved.