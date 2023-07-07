CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A new poll has come out showing some interesting items in a couple of West Virginia’s big political races.

The 2024 West Virginia Primary is almost 10 months away, so a lot could change between now and then.

It is a crowded Republican field for those wanting to replace term-limited Gov. Jim Justice.



The new poll, conducted by Orion Strategies for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce has some interesting results for the gubernatorial race.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is at 31%, followed closely by House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito at 30%. Secretary of State Mac Warner has 9%, businessman Chris Miller at 5%, and State Auditor JB McCuskey with 3%.

“There’s still a good number of undecided voters and there’s one thing you have to remember, the campaigns actually haven’t started running their ads, or spending their money yet,” said Brian Dayton, of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “So, a lot of this is going to be based on name identification, at this point, so we plan to continue polling.”

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce poll also shows Justice with a big lead over Congressman Alex Mooney, 56% to 19%, as they seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Congressman Mooney says he does not believe the poll is accurate, and a spokesman says, “The race is just starting.”

Next year’s West Virginia Primary is set to take place on May 14, 2024.