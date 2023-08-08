BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) was killed in the line of duty.

The 37-year-old died in June in Mingo County, a southern county of the Mountain State. It was an ambush-style shooting.

His funeral, in Williamson, was attended by officers from as far away as Missouri, Georgia, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Patrick McBee, with the WVSP and Maynard’s colleague, said Maynard “never refused a call.”

“He was one of the guys who you could send on three calls in a row and he never complained,” McBee said. “He told me once if he could do this for free, he would do it.”

After graduating from the police academy, Maynard was assigned to the eastern panhandle, where there was a memorial tribute to him today.

“I always have passion and respect for people who are giving of their lives for the safety of others,” Rev. Mike Lecias said his memorial service. “Sgt. Maynard falls into that category.”

Maynard’s alleged killer was apprehended and is behind bars.

“It never really hit me until this,” McBee said. “He was just a great guy. I’m just sad, but I am grateful that he is going to heaven.”

Maynard leaves behind a wife and two children.