CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former West Virginia delegate who served prison time in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building two years ago officially announced his bid for Congress.

Former Delegate Derrick Evans said in a press release that he plans to run in the Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Carol Miller.

“I knew I was put on this Earth to serve the people of West Virginia,” said Evans. “One month ago I came to you with my story. I launched an exploratory committee for Congress. I’m thrilled to say, I, Derrick Evans, am running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Evans served as a delegate serving Wayne County in the West Virginia House of Delegates prior to his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 where he live-streamed the events on Facebook. He resigned from his seat on Jan. 9, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder during a plea agreement hearing in March 2022, and was sentenced to three months in prison for the charge. He served the sentence at the FCI Milan in Milan, Michigan from approximately July 26, 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022.

Evans was among hundreds of people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.