HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — It is down to the wire for Father’s Day celebrations.

For Guy and Katya Hammer it is a special occasion.

Katya Hammer grew up in Siberia, but in 2016, she fulfilled her dreams of visiting New York City. During her trip, she met her husband, Guy Hammer, who was in the city on a business trip.

“She grew up in a very hard time,” Guy Hammer said. “It was right after the collapse of the Soviet Union. There was starvation. She had to grow potatoes to survive.”

The couple lives in West Virginia now with their two young children.

In Russia, Katya Hammer said, there is no such thing as Father’s Day. The closest thing, she said, is Defender’s Day, a “pretty much male holiday,” honoring men in the military.

The American custom of giving dads cufflinks and neckties for Father’s Day is new to her, so she said she plans to prepare a special meal for her husband.

“She’s just a wonderful person,” Guy Hammer said. “She just goes out of her way to make me feel special.”

Katya Hammer said her husband reminds her of her own father.

“You can rely on him in every difficult situation,” she said. “He always makes me laugh. He has this unique sense of humor that I really appreciate.”