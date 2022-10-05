MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Law enforcement is a big part of our everyday lives and is constantly under the microscope. But a youth training academy in Martinsburg, West Virginia showcases a promising future in the ranks of those who work diligently to keep us safe.

High school student Hetty Husty lives in Morgantown but drove several hours to Martinsburg to explore a future with the FBI.

“More than anything I love helping people,” said Husty, “And the FBI is everything that is going to allow me to do that, solve crimes and help people.”

He’s the kind of recruit the bureau seeks to add to its ranks.

“The FBI is looking for ambitious people, self-starters, those that have a passion for what they do whether it’s a career as a special agent or as a career staff employee or an intelligence analyst. We just want dedicated loyal u.S. Citizens,” said Scott Argiro, assistant special agent in charge with the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.

Much of the FBI’s work lands on the desk of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, William Ihlenfeld.

“The FBI needs to get out there,” Ihlenfeld said. “So does the u.S. Attorney’s office, the Martinsburg Police Department, to talk to young people, to talk to the future of law enforcement. We’re always recruiting. We’re always looking for the next wave of people who will protect us.”

The Martinsburg Police Chief, who hosted the youth training academy, summed it up.

“The young people right here are our future,” said George B. Swartwood. “This is why we do what we do.”

This is the first of three teen academies sponsored by the FBI. The next two are in Charleston and Huntington. Also participating in today’s academy was a representative from the West Virginia state police which is actively recruiting for its ranks, especially in the eastern panhandle.