SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A grant from the National Pak Service is being provided to preserve the Civil War battlefield.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) announced a $429,000 commitment to protect the historic site from future development.

It was on that site that Confederate troops retreated after sustaining massive casualties at the Battle of Antietam, just across the state line in Maryland.

Preservationists say the funds will enhance the agricultural landscape of the region.

“Most of the land that is a battlefield is agricultural,” said Elizabeth Wheeler, director of the Jefferson County Farmland Protection Board. “Once it is in a battlefield easement that is permanent it cannot be built on.”

The land acquisition grant will conserve 150 acres of the site which is now a pasture as it was during the Civil War.