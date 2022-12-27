MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two years ago on Tuesday, a firefighter in the eastern panhandle lost his life battling a barn fire that was later ruled an arson. A federal lawsuit said the death could have been prevented if not for careless negligence.

Senior Airman Logan Young was a firefighter with the National Guard detachment in Berkeley County. He died fighting the blaze at 2:30 a.m. on Charles Town Road in Baker Heights.

“When we pulled up the barn was burning pretty good,” said Shane Herber, a firefighter on the scene that night. “We just went to work.”

A beam collapsed killing Young. His estate has filed a lawsuit claiming negligence by the county fire department, National Guard incident commander and four others.

“We just need to keep Logan’s memory alive,” said Herber.

Martinsburg Fire Chief J.D. Hummingbird said, “it’s a chief’s worst nightmare when a firefighter gets injured during a response.”

Herber hopes justice will be delivered to Young’s family so there will be closure. Young’s estate contends that firefighting protocols were not followed that could have prevented his death.

Young was a decorated combat veteran who served in the Middle East.