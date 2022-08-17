CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center.

The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public Service District’s (PSD) sewage system, which serves the correctional facility. This means that raw sewage has potentially run into the waters of the state.

The advisory is for 10 miles downstream, and it ranges from Mount Olive to the London Locks Dam. Residents are advised to avoid water recreation activities, including swimming, fishing, water skiing, and small-craft or outboard motor boat boating.

The state health department does not believe drinking water to be impacted at this time.