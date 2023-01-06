BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for a luxury home in the Bridgeport area, there is a home for sale with an outdoor kitchen and movie room that could wow just about anyone, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.

304 Chapel Brook Drive in Bridgeport’s Bethany Estates is being sold by Jimmy Galusky, former Preston High School star athlete, West Virginia University and Chicago White Sox player, and coach for the WVU and West Virginia Black Bears baseball teams in Morgantown.

Galusky, who finished his final season coaching the Black Bears in September, started the transition to full-time real estate with Railey Realty earlier this year and has the chance to sell some unique West Virginia properties, including the $14 million Sinks of Gandy and the Chapel Brook Drive home listed at $2,999,999.

With a total of 8000 square feet, the home has a six-car garage and a two-bedroom guesthouse. “The house is packed with awesome features which make it unique in this market. The in-ground outdoor pool and jacuzzi, indoor theater, and outdoor kitchen area with guest house are a few of my favorite features,” said Galusky. And the pictures do not do the view justice.

(Photo: Jimmy Galusky)

As someone who traveled all over the country playing professional baseball, Galusky had high praise for property and even higher praise for West Virginia. “I got to live in many of the 50 states. From Kenai, Alaska to Santa Barbara, California to Chicago, Illinois to Great Falls, Montana. It was great but I always wanted to come back to West Virginia.”

Galusky told 12 News that while he was living in Santa Barbara, he had some really famous neighbors, with Oprah living on one side and Ellen on the other, but even that adventure wasn’t his dream. After living in some of the most beautiful states, Galusky said, “West Virginia is a different kind of beautiful… West Virginia is my people.”

Galusky playing for the Chicago White Sox (Jimmy Galusky)

Galusky playing for Preston High School (Jimmy Galusky)

Galusky playing for WVU (Jimmy Galusky)

Galusky playing for WVU (Jimmy Galusky)

Galusky playing for the Chicago White Sox (Jimmy Galusky)

Galusky while coaching for the WV Black Bears (Jimmy Galusky)

After returning to the state he loves and coaching at the collegiate and draft league levels, Galusky decided to hang up baseball for good.

“I’m very fortunate to have made many wonderful connections through my baseball career that have helped me jump-start my real estate career,” he said. He told 12 News that the competition aspect of real estate makes a good transition from sports.

Jimmy Galusky

As he plans his wedding and future, for Galusky, it all comes back to West Virginia. “I love showing the beauty of this state and what it is to be a Mountaineer. You sometimes take for granted how incredible West Virginia and its people are, until you don’t see it for a while and you just never want to leave again.”

Even after being a 3 time All Big 12 Conference Performer at WVU, being drafted to the Chicago White Sox and coaching at his alma mater, Galusky said that selling property in West Virginia is what’s making his dreams come true. “I take pride in being from West Virginia and representing it.”

If you are interested in seeing the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home at 304 Chapel Brook Drive, you can contact Galusky using the information here.