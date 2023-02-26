LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Family, friends, community members and first responders from across West Virginia said their final goodbyes to Cora Volunteer Fireman Charlie Mounts on Saturday.

The service was held at the Central United Baptist Church.

Many in attendance shared memories of being trained by Mounts, and everyone was sure to mention the impact he left on their lives.

“He was my field supervisor for many years, never seen the man mad. Couldn’t ask for a better trainer, couldn’t ask for a better person, couldn’t ask for a better paramedic,” said Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for Logan County Ambulance Authority.

Logan County Fire Chief, Ralph Brown, said after years of service, he will be missed.

“He was just a gentleman,” Brown said. “He was on our fire department for about 25 years, and he was just good at what he done.”

The ceremony ended with Mounts being escorted from the church on his truck just one last time.