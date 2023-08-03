CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It has been one year since Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) placed the West Virginia Department of Corrections under a state of emergency, and now many are calling on him to order a special session to tackle the staffing shortage.

The state of West Virginia says its prisons and jails have more than 1,000 vacancies, 700 of which are for correctional officers.

Many look to money as a big part of the problem. West Virginia’s neighboring states and the federal prison system are paying higher average salaries, meaning officers who train in West Virginia will move to other states for better pay.

Due to the corrections emergency, many want Justice to call a special session of the legislature since many lawmakers will be at the Capitol beginning Sunday for their monthly interim committee meetings.