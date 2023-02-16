WEST VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Some of the Mountain State’s western counties were under a flood watch or flood warning early Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A release from the governor’s office said that “creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides.”

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will be implementing an emergency operation plan for flood responses as a part of this state of emergency.

This State of Emergency will be in place for 30 days unless Justice passes another proclamation to end it early.