CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg.

In a Facebook post where he shared 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family during this time. Also for all those responding to this incident. We should always keep our First Responders in our prayers because they are our heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice.”

