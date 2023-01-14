MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 P.M. on January 13 for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge.

Upon arrival, authorities found a single vehicle that appeared to have lost control and struck a pole.

The driver was taken to Beckley ARH, however, according to authorities, during transport, the driver became unresponsive and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Beckley ARH.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, EMS Personnel, General Ambulance and Meadow Bridge Fire Department all responded.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more details.