RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community.

The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID.

Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than 400 acres of park space, biking and walking trails, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and swimming pools.

Ron Watkins is the new director of the Ranson Recreational Center and he said he would “love to have something in here every night, pickleball games, folks coming in to walk, all hours of every day.”

As it is, recreation has a big head start in Jefferson County because the National Park Service maintains the Harpers Ferry National Park, the Appalachian Trail and the C&O Canal.