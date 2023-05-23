HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — This charming, popular historic town is two weeks away from its next election; Growth is top of mind for candidates and voters.

“This is truly one of the most historic places in the country,” says Zan Fleming, a longtime resident. “I travel a lot and everywhere I go people know Harpers Ferry.”

“B” Shanes is a frequent visitor to the town and says “It’s a historic town and we love to come here for the trails and to ride bikes and visit all the great restaurants and shops.”

But with the tourists come more traffic and parking problems and managing all this growth is a concern for voters.

“This is an important election coming up for this town,” says Fleming. “The Hilltop Hotel is a big issue.”

The hotel has stood at the summit of the town since 1888 but a new $150 million landmark is under construction.

“The hotel will be a good thing for the town,” says Shanes. “It will bring tourists and they will spend their dollars here.”

The property overlooks the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers and Fleming believes predicted professional management of the hotel will be a good thing for the town.

Supply chain issues are delaying the hotel’s completion until 2025.