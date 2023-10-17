HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — This town on the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers is steeped in history and charm. Some locals, however, feel those attributes are being sacrificed by not paying attention to local zoning regulations.

“I’d like to see some community forums and town halls to explore this,” said Jamila Jones, founder of Innovative Community Solutions and activist to protect strict zoning ordinances.

Her ally in the fight, Guy Hammer, said he would like to see “an external party perform an assessment of the zoning ordinances on the books. They can take a look at these projects and understand what’s happened here with additions on historic homes and questionable landscaping.”

Hammer has started a petition drive on Change.org to get the attention of town leaders.

Tyson Lincoln moved to “lower town” from just across the Virginia line and runs a business popular with locals and tourists at mealtime. He treasures how special Harpers Ferry is and feels folks can come together over zoning issues just by having a constructive dialogue.

“When you come to Harpers Ferry it’s nice to experience the change in scenery and get to know everyone,” said Lincoln. “We’re all different but we all get along.”

Jones hopes a town hall can be convened because “it would be a great opportunity for more transparency, more dialogue so that all parties feel they’re treated fairly.”

Hammer hopes his petition drive will result in an independent arbitrator being brought in to force adherence to zoning ordinances.