CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan.
The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry to make the map.
Based on the map, here are the times to check out West Virginia’s state and national parks this year:
Late September
- Blackwater Falls State Park
- Cathedral State Park
- Fairfax State Park
- Kumbrabow State Forest
- Monongalia National Forest
Early October
- Audra State Park
- Beartown State Park
- Coopers Rock State Forest
- Holly River State Park
- Tygart Lake State Park
Mid-October
- Cedar Creek State Park
- Lost River State Park
- Stonewall Resort State Park
- Valley Falls State Park
Late October
- Babcock State Park
- Gauley River National Recreation Area
- Grandview
- Hawk’s Nest State Park
- New River Gorge National Park
- Tomlinson Run State Park
- Twin Falls Resort State Park
- Watoga State Park
The Department of Tourism also has a live leaf map to keep an eye on once fall begins.