WEST VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) said that it finished analyzing samples of last week’s mystery dust.

People who live in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and parts of western Maryland found cars and other items coated in the dust from Thursday night into Friday. Social media was flooded with pictures and the question — what is it?

(Sherry Morris Miller)

On Monday, the testing results of dust samples that were collected came back.

The “mysterious” dust was — drum roll please — mostly “pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter,” according to WVDEP.

West Virginia University’s Department of Geology and Geography and the Shared Research Facility analyzed the samples.

Randy Lilly with the Berkeley County Office of Emergency Management said last week that there were no reports of sickness or illness or emergency response calls.