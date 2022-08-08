GLEN FARRIS, W.Va. (WVNS) — A woman from the Hico area of Fayette County was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after she was reported in Glen Farris.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on August 5, 2022, calls of possible animal cruelty were received in the Glen Farris area. A dog was reportedly seen climbing out of a window onto the suspect’s roof the night before on August 4, 2022.

When the witness went to tell the suspect, Mia J. Dodson, 25, about her dog, they reportedly saw multiple dead puppies, feces and urine everywhere, and other malnourished dogs. According to Sheriff Fridley, once deputies and animal control were on scene, they noticed the dead puppies had been eaten by the other dogs.

The dogs were taken to a veterinarian where they were deemed malnourished and neglected.

Mia J. Dodson, 25, of Hico, was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. She now waits for her court proceedings.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590. You can also reach them through their Facebook page. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.