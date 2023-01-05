SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The fight to choose a Speaker of the House has drawn the attention of people around D.C. and around the country — but what do people who are more removed from the drama think?

Ray Smock is a former historian for the U.S. House of Representatives and now runs the Robert C. Byrd Center for Legislative Studies at Shepherd University.

“This is a pretty serious crisis in a modern world,” Smock said. “When so much depends on Congress being able to act quickly in case of an emergency.”

But for folks far removed from the nuts and bolts of Capitol Hill politics? What is their take?

“It’s troubling and it’s concerning to me because, you know, we only have two political parties and one seems to be in disarray now,” says Harry Nogle, a retired teacher.

But not everyone is of the same mindset.

“Actually I’m not paying attention to what’s going on on Capitol Hill,” says Jacob Starett, a firefighter. “I think too many Americans focus on federal politics and they forget who works in their towns as their mayor, you know, who is on the school board.”

Smock suggested we shouldn’t be so dismissive.

“It’s very important for Congress in the 21st century, with world conditions as they are, to be able to fully function,” said Smock.