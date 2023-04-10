HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said it was called to rescue a hiker and his dog after they were stranded on a cliff above the Shenandoah River in West Virginia late Sunday night.

Police were Harpers Ferry National Historical Park at about 10 p.m. after the 27-year-old hiker and his dog, Angel, got into trouble while they were exploring the area along the Loudon Heights Trail.

Rescuers from Jefferson County, W.Va. were able to speak with the hiker via phone and could see his headlamp on the cliffs above. Due to the steep and slippery terrain, however, they weren’t able to help him.

That’s when a helicopter team from Maryland State Police came to assist. Troopers lowered a rescue basket and helped the hiker and his dog into the basket. The team flew them to the helipad at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Facility near Harpers Ferry. Medics were there to evaluate the hiker and dog and determined that neither was injured.