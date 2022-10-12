HINTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Deputies with the Summers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who’s accused of committing a burglary while he was wearing a clown mask.

Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins received a call around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 about a burglary in progress in Hinton.

When Adkins arrived, the accused burglar, who was wearing a clown mask, was gone. The chief deputy tracked him down to an alley that was several blocks from the scene of the burglary. The sheriff’s office said that person was Robert Dean Thomas, 26, of Hinton.

Adkins was able to recovered the property taken during the burglary.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas faces of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Property.