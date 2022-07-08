BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A shooting incident in Raleigh County on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, is troubling residents after the suspect was killed by an officer. But, it might impact the mental health of you and first responders.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can have a severe, if not fatal impact on your life. It can happen to both children and adults.

Leslie Konhaeuser, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker said childhood and current mental state can affect how long symptoms can remain.

“A whole host of factors contributes to the resilience of whether you’re going to have long-lasting effects that keep you reacting to the trauma long term that’s what we call PTSD or acute stress disorder,” Konhaeuser said.

Dr. Byron Greenberg, an Associate Professor at Virginia State University who specializes in police and emergency psychology said many first responders have to act tough in their line of work.

“It’s often difficult for people who are first responders to be able to receive support because they see themselves as the supporter and they have a hard time identifying as the supportee,” Dr. Greenberg said.

Konhaeuser says it’s okay to not be okay or to feel off after going through such an event.

“It is a normative response to an abnormal event. It’s what our body is designed to do to keep us safe. And so it doesn’t say anything bad about anybody for needing to go see somebody after a traumatic event, that’s actually perfectly, perfectly normal,” Konhaeuser said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, reach out to Help 4 WV at 844-HELP-WV or go to www.help4wv.com.