CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The November 8 election is now less than two weeks away, and the early voting polls officially opened this morning, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Mountain State.

To vote early in West Virginia, you can vote at your local county courthouse during regular business hours. Many counties have other remote locations, so check with your county clerk’s office.

Races on the ballot include your State Senate and House of Delegate candidates, plus two congressional seats. But election leaders are advising people to study ahead of time on those four constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Voters we spoke with today say they enjoy taking advantage of the early voting option, knowing they will avoid lines on election day.

“It’s the best way to do it. Then when everybody is scrambling to go to the polls you’ve already voted,” says Walker Pauley Jr., who was casting his ballot at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office.

“I haven’t voted on election day I don’t believe since they started all of this, so I mean it’s convenient, and you do it whenever you want to, you don’t have to worry about not getting there,” says David Hunter, another early voter.

This is also the first time the Girl Scout Black Diamond building on the West Side will be utilized for early voting purposes, making it one of nine locations in Kanawha County.

You must bring some sort of ID to the polls before they will let you vote. You can also do in-person early voting the next two Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.