(WOWK) – We are seeing a hot work week ahead, and our meteorologists are reminding us that it’s important to stay safe in the hot weather.

Heat Stress Indicator

The National Weather Service recommends no outdoor workouts in black areas, and to limit outdoor workouts to 1 hour in areas of red. The hottest part of the day is typically 4-6 pm. If you are working outside, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and are drinking plenty of water. They also recommend coaches be extra cognizant of the weather this week.

You can contact meteorologists at our local National Weather Service office by calling

304-356-5885

Hot Weather Tips

With the longer daylight hours during the summertime outdoor activities will be much more manageable during the evening hours.

