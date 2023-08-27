MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Saturday’s sunny skies were picture-perfect for sky-high aerial acrobatics at the Centennial Air Show at the Eastern Regional Airport.

Daredevils in tiny propeller plans had the large crowds in awe.

And there were the Golden Knight parachute jumpers. Shortly before hitting the ground Sgt. First Class Chaz Dodt leaped from a plane at 12,000 feet where temperatures were near freezing.

“The views out here are amazing,” said Dodt. “West Virginia is beautiful and we are so happy to be out here for you guys.”

Vintage aircraft was proudly displayed.

Mike Eberhartdt is a retired military pilot who goes by the call sign, “Buck.” He explained that in training maneuvers “they had gun pods and guns in the wings so that they could do training shooting targets on the ground and in the air.”

The show was a family affair with lots of young kids on hand.

“It’s just cool,” said a young Christopher Myers of Gerradrstown, W. Va. “Airplanes. It’s just cool.”

“I like watching the planes go by,” said his friend Christopher Myers, also of Gerrardstown. “I’ve been interested in planes since I was little.”

And the air show was a great way to bring family together as the summer winds down.

“My daughter is going to sing the national anthem in a few minutes,” said proud dad Phil Varney, a Vietnam War veteran.

Also on hand was West Virginia Governor Jim Justice who spent some time visiting the Air National Guard troops stationed in Martinsburg.

“It’s great to visit the military and thank them for all they do,” the governor said. “And there’s so much to see and do here, so much fun and everything.”

For Martinsburg, this was the special centennial air show; the first one was held in 1923.