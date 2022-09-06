CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.

During the first week of December 2022, Joe will be making stops in Charleston and Wheeling West Virginia. The Wheeling show will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Capitol Theater, and the Charleston show will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Theater, located at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Wheeling show go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. through Etix. And tickets for the Charleston show go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will also be released at those times.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Joe said that many of the tour locations were chosen based on requests, allowing cities in West Virginia to be chosen over other larger out-of-state cities.

Other nearby shows that were announced include Zanesville and Akron, Ohio on Dec. 1 and 4, and more tour dates and locations will be announced for next year.

To see a full list of tour locations and dates and to bookmark the link to purchase tickets, click here.