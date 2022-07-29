CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Just one day after passing in the West Virginia House of Delegates, a tax cut bill proposed by Gov. Jim Justice has stalled in the state Senate.

Senate President Craig Blair has decided not to hold a vote on the tax cut bill. He tells 13 News that he wants to wait until November when voters will decide whether to give the state legislature the authority to eliminate the state’s personal property tax and the business and inventory tax.

He said the state cannot afford to eliminate those as well as cut the state income tax, but, if the ballot measure that would give the legislature such authority does not pass in November, the legislature could revisit the income tax cut proposal.

The proposed tax cut would have been retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and Gov. Justice said it would have put $254 million back into the pockets of West Virginians.