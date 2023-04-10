Are you moving to West Virginia or maybe you need to upgrade your internet?
The following companies are facilities-based broadband providers which are required to file data with the Federal Communications Commission twice a year as offering Internet access service at speeds exceeding 200 kps in at least one direction in the state of West Virginia.
Here’s a list of Internet service providers in West Virginia according to the Mountain State:
- Agile Networks
- All Points Broadband
- APX Net
- Armstrong Utilities, INC.
- AT&T Corp, Inc.
- Atlantic Broadband Finance, LLC
- Birch Communications
- Blue Devil Cable TV, INC.
- Centre TV Cable
- Century Link
- Citynet
- Clear Rate Communications
- Comcast
- Community Antenna Service
- Digital-Connections
- dishNET
- EarthLink
- Eastern Kentucky Network
- eVolve
- Frontier
- Gateway Telecom
- GMN Wireless Broadband
- Greenfly Networks
- GTT Americas, LLC
- Hardy Telecommunications
- HNS License Sub, LLC
- JB-Nets
- Level 3 Communications, LLC
- Lumos Networks, Inc.
- Lycom Communications
- MCI Communications
- McMinnville Access Company
- Micrologic, Inc.
- Mikrotec CATV
- National Mobile Communication
- NuVox, Inc.
- QCOL
- RT21.NET
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.
- Sprint
- Spectrotel
- Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, INC
- Suddenlink
- T2 Technologies
- Time Warner
- United States Cellular Corporation
- ViaStat, Inc.
- VSAT Systems
- War Telephone
- Westco Internet
- West Side Telecommunications
- WorxOne Communication
- WVVA Net
- XO Communications
- Zayo Group
- Zito Media