Even without a legal restriction, the danger of driving with snow on your vehicle is apparent. (Getty Images)

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – The winter driving season can be treacherous for a variety of reasons, from ice on the road to snow flying from other vehicles.

Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering, however, if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.

West Virginia does not have a statewide law in place specifically outlawing anyone from driving with snow on their vehicle. The closest thing to a statewide law exists in Chapter 17C of Traffic Regulations and Laws of the Road. In it, the law states the following:

No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, side wings, or side or rear windows of such vehicle which obstructs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway. Chapter 17C – Traffic Regulations and Laws of the Road – Article 15 – Equipment

Local lawmakers introduced legislation in 2010 that would have punished drivers in West Virginia who failed to clear snow and ice off their vehicles before entering the highway, but it didn’t become law. Still, snow and ice removal ordinances can vary from city to city.

Even without a legal restriction, the danger of driving with snow on your vehicle is still present. Driving with snow on your vehicle could limit your visibility and hamper your awareness of the road and other drivers.

Another factor is what happens to that snow on your vehicle once you’re driving. Oftentimes, snow flies off of vehicles as they move, and possibly hit the windshield of another driver, hampering their vision and increasing the chances of an accident.