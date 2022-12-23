Jefferson County, West Virginia has contracted for a cybersecurity firm to protect its data after the county I T system was compromised.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — The Jefferson County Commission has approved a $53,000 contract for a cyber security monitoring service a month after a cyber attack on the county government computer systems.

The attack coincided with one across the state line in neighboring Washington County, Maryland. Some might be wondering — are they taking action too late?

Nigel Preece, an IT expert in Jefferson County, said it is all about protecting data with a viable back-up system.

“How do you recover the lost data? It takes an investment of money on the front end,” said Preece.

The cyber attack in Maryland has prevented any online financial transactions, at least until the IT system there is fully restored.