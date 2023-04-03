SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Of the many reasons why a student applies to college, recent national political trends are starting to enter the picture, specifically, the issue of abortion.

A study by Art & Science Group, LLC found that state social policies are things some students are considering when making selections about higher education. The study found that one in four applicants is choosing college based on a state’s political ideology.

“I chose Shepherd knowing it was close to Maryland, knowing if I had an emergency and I had to visit Planned Parenthood or another abortion center I would be able to drive there, compared to Charleston [West Virginia], where I am from. It would be a six hour drive,” said Alexis Berry, a sophomore at Shepherd University.

Shepherd’s campus sits right on the Maryland-West Virginia border. Maryland is among the states in which abortion services are widely accessible. West Virginia has restricted abortion services.

“It is a health decision for a lot of women,” said Mason Bennett, a sophomore at Shepherd. “I would choose my college based on whether or not that state had legal abortion.”

Shepherd junior Wesley Reece said he chose Shepherd so he could broaden his political perspectives.

“I want to find people who are like-minded but can also share opposing views with you,” Reece said.

The survey found that one in four conservative applicants ruled out states on purely political grounds. Conservative-minded students, for instance, tend not to apply to colleges in New York or California. And the survey found that restrictions on gun ownership are another consideration for ideologically-minded students applying for college.