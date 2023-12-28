HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — There is no shortage of things to do this weekend to ring in the new year. One of those is enjoying the Appalachian Chamber Music Festival in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle.

Musicians said that the way they relate to their audience makes their performances special.

“Audiences feel the connection we have to one another, and they feel the passion that we bring,” says viola player Danielle Wieburke.

Rachelle Hunt joins the performers this weekend after returning from a stint with the Frankfort Radio Symphony in Germany.

“There’s a vibe with the audience and it gives you energy and it makes us perform better,” said Hunt.

It’s that special connection among the musicians themselves, says violinist Chris Jusell, that really connects with the audience.

“Folks in the audience see how much we enjoy playing and how much we enjoy each other’s playing and company and how much we enjoy doing what we do,” Jusell said.

That commitment to bonding among performers translates to that audience connection, according to Katie Tertell with the Appalachian Chamber Orchestra.

“When the audience leaves I want them to feel they had an experience and they were moved and wowed,” said Tertell.

Performances are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. at St James Church in Charles Town

Saturday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. at The Station in Shepherdstown

Saturday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m. Camp Hill Wesley United Methodist Church in Harpers Ferry

Sunday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. War Memorial Building (2nd floor) in Shepherdstown

More information is available online.