Charles Town Police are especially concerned about highway safety on the Jefferson County link to Harpers Ferry.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Extreme sports have become increasingly popular, but an incident with a BASE jumper over the Shenandoah River earlier this week had officials taking a closer look at regulations.

BASE jumping refers to the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects — often a bridge — using a parachute to descend safely to the ground.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Robert Sell said he “received a call from dispatch on a parachutist that was stuck under the steel girder over the Shenandoah River headed from Charles Town into Virginia.”

The jumper was a 36-year-old man from Hillsboro, Virginia. High winds snarled his parachute in the bridge girders. Police said that he was in good condition as they worked to rescue him on Tuesday.

“Loudoun County Fire and Rescue came over to provide some additional equipment and some technical expertise just because of the nature of the extraction rescue,” said Sell.

Officials said they have had to respond to the bridge at least once a month, leading many to consider the dangers posed by BASE jumping.

“BASE jumping from that area is currently not illegal but there are plans in the works now to change that,” Sell stated.

Officials said that the decision to implement any regulations or restrictions would not be an easy one.

“Not that we discourage adventures — West Virginia is a wonderful place to visit and tour. But adventures like this? We’re going to try to put a limit on it,” Sell said.